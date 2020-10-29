Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 17,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $204,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael A. Browne acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $146,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 42,003 shares of company stock worth $513,306 over the last 90 days.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

