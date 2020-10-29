Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
AVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of AVO stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03.
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
