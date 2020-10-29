Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of AVO opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

In other Mission Produce news, insider Ross W. Wileman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael A. Browne bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $146,395.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 42,003 shares of company stock worth $513,306.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

