Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.
Shares of AVO opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.
About Mission Produce
Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
