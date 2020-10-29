Mizuho Boosts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $25.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE CNP opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 312,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.