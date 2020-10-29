Mizuho Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $170.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.85.

FIS stock opened at $132.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,656.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

