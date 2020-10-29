Mizuho Raises Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $100.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.07.

NYSE:ALV opened at $75.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 377.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

