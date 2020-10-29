Mizuho Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $45.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWTR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Twitter stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.51.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $68,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,595. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Twitter by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 56,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 91,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,103,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

