MonaCoin Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00009798 BTC on major exchanges including Zaif, QBTC, Bittrex and Bleutrade. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $84.38 million and $1.63 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00027210 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000700 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Bittrex, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Fisco, Upbit, Bitbank, Livecoin and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

