Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,633 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $53,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 20.2% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5,332.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 355,235 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $104,281,881 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

