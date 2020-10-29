Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Research Coverage Started at National Securities

National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. Analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 635,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,463 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 314,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 106,504 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 55,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

