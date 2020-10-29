Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,308,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.79.

MNST stock opened at $77.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $87.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

