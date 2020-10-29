Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,195 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $21,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,876.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,041,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 988,532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 965,343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 116.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after purchasing an additional 847,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,010,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,808,000 after purchasing an additional 601,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.79.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $77.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.94. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $87.05. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

