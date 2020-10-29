Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. Asana has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $29.96.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

