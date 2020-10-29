Morgan Stanley Lowers Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 550 ($7.19).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BEZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 467 ($6.10).

Get Beazley plc (BEZ.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 298.60 ($3.90) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 345.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 391.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04. Beazley plc has a 12-month low of GBX 290.60 ($3.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

In other news, insider Sally Lake acquired 5,825 shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,863.25 ($25,951.46). Also, insider David Roberts acquired 15,514 shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £49,489.66 ($64,658.56).

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley plc (BEZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley plc (BEZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.