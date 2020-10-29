Morgan Stanley Raises Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $25.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLB. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ABN Amro raised shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.86.

NYSE:CLB opened at $14.03 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $624.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,011,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 137.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 507,141 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after buying an additional 318,581 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 149.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 232,010 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

