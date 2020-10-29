Morgan Stanley Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $124.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV opened at $121.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $141.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.