Morgan Stanley Raises WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $36.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded WestRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

WestRock stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,351.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

