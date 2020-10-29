Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

NTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.21. Natera has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $17,905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $34,981.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,063.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,804 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,410. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after buying an additional 61,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Natera by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Natera by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 38,668 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

