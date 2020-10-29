National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) vs. Data443 Risk Mitigation (NASDAQ:ATDS) Head-To-Head Review

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

National Instruments has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.13, suggesting that its stock price is 513% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for National Instruments and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 1 4 1 0 2.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $40.17, indicating a potential upside of 21.06%. Given National Instruments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Instruments is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 19.25% 12.46% 8.84% Data443 Risk Mitigation -1,086.16% N/A -264.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Instruments and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.35 billion 3.22 $162.15 million $1.31 25.33 Data443 Risk Mitigation $1.45 million 1.67 -$610,000.00 N/A N/A

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of National Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of National Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Instruments beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data. The company's application software comprises NI TestStand that is used for automated test and measurement applications in a manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand, a ready-to-use software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for quick sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems; and NI InsightCM Enterprise, a software solution with integrated hardware options for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its systems and data management software include NI DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; and NI SystemLink, a systems management software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor that combines PC software and PCI hardware with advanced instrumentation capabilities; NI C-series data acquisition and control products; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, aerospace, and defense industries; and government agencies. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy business. The company offers ClassiDocs, an enterprise software that provides data classification, governance, and discovery solutions across local devices, networks, the cloud, and databases for data that is at rest and in flight; and WordPress GDPR Framework, a data protocol to identify and classify regulated data in the European Union. It also provides ARALOC Board Meeting Management Software, which enables the secure distribution of board materials to board members; DataExpress NonStop, a secure managed file transfer solution for the HPE NonStop platform; and DataExpress Open Platform, a secure managed file transfer solution for open platforms, such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX, Linux, and OSX, as well as sells ArcMail products. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

