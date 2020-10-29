National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered National Oilwell Varco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.78.

NOV opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. National Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

