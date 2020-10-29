National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOV. ValuEngine downgraded National Oilwell Varco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. National Oilwell Varco has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

