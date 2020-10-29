National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. National Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

