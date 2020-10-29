National Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

National Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Raven Industries stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.54 million, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Marc E. Lebaron bought 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at $280,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 119.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 85,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 130,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 366.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 70.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Raven Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

