NCR (NYSE:NCR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE:NCR opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. NCR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NCR will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $175,932.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,482.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 46.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 80.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

