Neblio Trading Down 11.9% This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $155,279.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00023184 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00015619 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00008006 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00011016 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,039,055 coins and its circulating supply is 16,536,280 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

