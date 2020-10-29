Needham & Company LLC Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $538.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $490.00 to $538.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.65.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $484.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $487.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.02. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $533.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 131.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $13,130,577.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.