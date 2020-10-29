NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC raised NeoGenomics to an outperformer rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -797.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.79. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $44.58.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $10,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 8,333 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $291,738.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 456,650 shares of company stock worth $17,052,313. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 98,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

