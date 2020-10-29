Neste Oyj’s (NTOIY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTOIY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

NTOIY stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $29.63.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

