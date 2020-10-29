New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Position Lessened by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $65,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $111,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYCB opened at $8.08 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

