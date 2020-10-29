Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) vs. Uber Technologies (NASDAQ:UBER) Financial Analysis

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Newtek Business Services and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtek Business Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 Uber Technologies 0 3 33 0 2.92

Newtek Business Services currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.04%. Uber Technologies has a consensus target price of $41.82, indicating a potential upside of 24.29%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Newtek Business Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newtek Business Services and Uber Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newtek Business Services $59.29 million 5.94 $41.13 million $2.33 7.23 Uber Technologies $14.15 billion 4.17 -$8.51 billion ($6.81) -4.94

Newtek Business Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newtek Business Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Newtek Business Services has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Newtek Business Services and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtek Business Services 44.30% 18.93% 7.74% Uber Technologies -50.99% -38.83% -16.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Newtek Business Services beats Uber Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was incorporated on August 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Lake Success, New York, Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services. The company operates through five segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets, and Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment offers products that connect consumers with rides drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also provides Uber for Business, financial partnership services, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Eats segments offering enables consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment provides access to rides through various modes, including dockless e-bikes and e-scooters; and other platform related services. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment engages in the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

