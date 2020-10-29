Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $97.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXST. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 115,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

