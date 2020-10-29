NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy to $65.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,300.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,946 shares of company stock worth $14,611,361. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock opened at $74.46 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

