Nexus (NXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.21 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Cryptopia and Binance. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $66,474.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

