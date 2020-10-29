NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Lessened by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $122.08 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.23. The stock has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

