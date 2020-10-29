NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 40,697 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NIKE were worth $102,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $785,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 351,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $44,170,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $122.08 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $3,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,364.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

