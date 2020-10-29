NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Purchases New Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $118.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 515.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

