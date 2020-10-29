NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.8% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,441,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,672 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 62.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $58,791,000 after buying an additional 407,891 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 52,796 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

