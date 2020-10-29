NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 5,400 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,503,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $18,329,567. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.93.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $226.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

