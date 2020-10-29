NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on NMIH. B. Riley raised their price objective on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

NMI stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.88. NMI has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. Equities analysts expect that NMI will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,100,000 after buying an additional 489,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NMI by 85.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in NMI by 97.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NMI by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 115,652 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NMI by 74.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,493,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,017,000 after purchasing an additional 636,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

