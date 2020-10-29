Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.28.

NBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSE:NBL opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,035 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

