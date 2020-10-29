Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $320.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northrop Grumman ended the third quarter of 2020 with both earnings and revenues exceeding their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. As a major U.S. defense contractor, it enjoys a strong position in the Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Its product line is well positioned in high priority categories, which enables it to clinch notable contracts from the Pentagon. The favorable amendments included in the fiscal 2021 defense budget are expected to boost the top lines of defense primes like Northrop Grumman. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause concern for investors. Unforeseen accidents while producing products such as explosive and flammable materials might push up costs.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $390.73.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $293.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.11 and a 200-day moving average of $325.30. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 20,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

