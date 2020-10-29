NVE Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NVEC opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.28. NVE has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $76.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47.

Get NVE alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised NVE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.