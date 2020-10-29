NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.59.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,853.86, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $41,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

