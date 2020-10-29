O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%. O-I Glass updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.35 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS.

NYSE:OI opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $372,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

