O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on O-I Glass from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded O-I Glass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE OI opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.64.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $372,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,842 shares in the company, valued at $639,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.