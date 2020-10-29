Obyte Price Down 1.8% This Week (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.11 or 0.00199267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $19.68 million and $7,864.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000685 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

