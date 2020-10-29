Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Short Interest Update

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 6,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ocean Thermal Energy stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Ocean Thermal Energy has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation develop projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning. It produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

