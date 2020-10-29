Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $186.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.10. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $207.43. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.