Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $199.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $199.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.67.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $186.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.10. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $207.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,355,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,920,000 after buying an additional 173,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,122,000 after buying an additional 165,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 995,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,841,000 after buying an additional 130,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

