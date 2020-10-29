Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Craig Hallum

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.57.

OMCL stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 930.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,430.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

