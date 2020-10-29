ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Increased by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises about 5.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.87% of ON Semiconductor worth $77,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 67,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.35, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $15,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,859,478.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $85,953.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,550.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 932,384 shares of company stock worth $23,237,512. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

